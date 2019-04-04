RRR: Ram Charan injured while shooting SS Rajamouli directorial; film's Pune schedule stalled

The Pune schedule of SS Rajamouli's upcoming project RRR has been delayed after Ram Charan injured himself while working out in the gym. DVV Entertainment announced the news via Twitter on 3 April. A source told DNA that the actor has been advised to take rest.

RRR is currently being shot in Vadodara, Gujarat. The team was then going to film in Pune and parts of Maharashtra, adds the publication.

We regret to mention that #RamCharan confronted a minor ankle injury while working out at the gym, yesterday. The pune schedule has been called off. Back to action in 3 weeks! #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 3, 2019

Recently, a video of an action sequence with Jr NTR getting down from a bus and riding a bike with Charan as the pillion rider was leaked online.

Rajamouli had earlier revealed that the two actors will be seen as real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

"This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," the filmmaker had said.

Besides NTR and Charan, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in pivotal roles. RRR, which has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, will open in theatres in ten Indian languages worldwide on 30 July, 2020.

