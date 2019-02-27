Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma's upcoming horror comedy, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is now titled Rooh Afza

Following the critical and commercial success of Stree, rumours were rife that producer Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao would be reuniting for another horror-comedy. Now, it has been reported that the film will be titled Rooh Afza, and will feature Varun Sharma alongside Rajkummar.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will narrate the story of a few small town dwellers and their encounters with a ghost "chudail".

Set in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Rooh Afza is based on another folktale, according to which every time a wedding happens in the town, the women come together to keep the groom awake through the night, so that the ghost is unable to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if the groom sleeps off, then the newly-married couple would have to bear the wrath of the ghost all their life.

Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news with the publication, and described Rooh Afza is a "laugh riot all the way" which will keep audiences hooked with its talk of the folklore and spirits. The film is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors this year in May. It will be jointly produced by Vijan and Mrighdeep Lamba.

Rooh Afza will mark the third outing of Rajkummar and Dinesh, as they are currently working together in Made in China, also starring Mouni Roy.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 11:32:08 IST