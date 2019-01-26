You are here:

Romeo Akbar Walter teaser: John Abraham plays an intriguing RAW agent in this espionage thriller

FP Staff

Jan 26, 2019 10:19:29 IST

John Abraham unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter on the eve of Republic Day and from the clip,  RAW seems to reek of a taut mystery.

The video begins with a voiceover of a mother narrating to her son how he was the most patriotic of them all. This is followed by a montage of sequences where John Abraham is seen donning different disguises to conduct his covert operations as a RAW agent. Before the teaser's release, John also dropped three posters from Romeo Akbar Walter where the actor is seen in three different looks.

Starring Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikander Kher, Romeo Akbar Walter has been directed Robbie Grewal. The film is based on true events that happened in 1970s India and will hit screens on 12 April.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019 10:22:19 IST

