Riteish Deshmukh, Nagraj Manjule team up for a trilogy based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Nagraj Manjule for a trilogy based on the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To mark the birth anniversary of Maratha king, on Wednesday, Sairat director took to Twitter to announce the upcoming collaboration. He also mentioned that composers Ajay Atul will be scoring the music for the film.

The makers are aiming for 2021 pan India release.

Check out the announcements here

BIGGG NEWS... #RiteishDeshmukh, #Sairaat director Nagraj Manjule and music composes Ajay-Atul join hands... Will make a *trilogy* on #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj... Will release PAN #India in 2021. pic.twitter.com/OdQZFNTmsN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Deshmukh has been backing some aspiring projects in Marathi cinema that have won several accolades — both critically as well as commercially. While his 2014 film Yellow won a National Award, an all-out entertainer Lai Bhaari starring himself, released the same year, was a major box-office hit. His production house has bankrolled some of the successful films from the Marathi industry such as Balak Palak (2013), Faster Fene (2017) and Mauli (2018) among others.

Meanwhile, Manjule, who is best known for Sairat, Fandry, is gearing up for his Bollywood directorial debut with Jhund. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead role, the film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor, who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘Jhoparpatti football’ (slum football). With his efforts, Barse has managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players, and eventually building a whole team.

Deshmukh, who was last seen in Marjaavan, will next feature in Ahmed Khan's action film Baaghi 3. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and will release on 6 March.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 16:31:41 IST