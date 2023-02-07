Riteish Deshmukh dedicates this viral song to wife Genelia; says ‘Tere Pyaar Mein', literally since 21 years'
The couple took to social media reels and added their own twist to the song
Soon after the release of ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, lead actress Shraddha Kapoor on her social media asked her fans and followers to hop on to the trend. This groovy beat has now crossed 50 million views on YouTube and has been trending all over the internet. The very loved celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh took to social media reels and added their own twist to the song. The couple on social media posted a reel with the song wherein, Riteish used the song lyric “Tere Pyaar Mein’, literally since 21 years.”
The trend has already gone viral on social media, with many fans, influencer and audience recreating their own versions of the reel. Everything about ‘Tere Pyaar Mein,’ from the fresh chemistry between the duo Ranbir-Shraddha on the streets of Spain to the love-filled verses sung by Arijit Singh and the picturesque location, has been immensely loved and adored by the audience.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
