Rishi Kapoor will return to India next week after cancer treatment in New York, reveals brother Randhir

Amid mounting speculations surrounding Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's return to India, his elder brother and actor Randhir Kapoor has revealed Rishi Kapoor will come back to the country sometime next week.

After a picture of Rishi with wife Neetu Kapoor in an airport surfaced on the internet earlier this week, it was widely speculated that the actor has finally returned to India. However, Randhir dismisses these rumours, and tells Mumbai Mirror, "Rishi is still in New York. He’s coming next week.” As per the same report, the actor is likely to return on 10 September.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor snapped at New York airport



In June, it was reported that Rishi would return to India in the first week of September, in time to celebrate his 67th birthday on 4 September. "Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 percent fit by the time I am back," Rishi had told Mirror at the time.

After his return, Rishi will take a break of 15 days "to connect with his roots", and resume work by the end of September, as per the report.

Rishi had been undergoing treatment in New York since September 2018, and even skipped the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, in October 2018. The actor celebrated his birthday this year with Neetu in New York. He even posted a scathing review for chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant, where he went for his birthday dinner.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 10:35:25 IST