Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away at 87 after suffering cardiac arrest; family releases statement

FP Staff

Oct,01 2018 09:37:16 IST

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning (1 October) at the age if 87.

"My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," son Randhir told Press Trust of India shortly after her demise. The last rites will be performed at a Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram to share pictures of her grandmother.


View this post on Instagram

Love you so much RIP ❤️🙏🏻

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi ❤️

Actor Raveena Tandon first announced the news on Twitter in the morning.

Author Suhel Seth also tweeted his condolences to the Kapoor family.

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children — three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 09:37 AM

