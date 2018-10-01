You are here:

Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away at 87 after suffering cardiac arrest; family releases statement

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning (1 October) at the age if 87.

"My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," son Randhir told Press Trust of India shortly after her demise. The last rites will be performed at a Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram to share pictures of her grandmother.

Actor Raveena Tandon first announced the news on Twitter in the morning.

.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Author Suhel Seth also tweeted his condolences to the Kapoor family.

Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) October 1, 2018

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children — three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 09:37 AM