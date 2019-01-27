Rishi Kapoor shares update on his health: My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness in the United States, has shared an update on his health. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama he said, "“My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue."

He added that he is not thinking about films at the moment and wants to refresh himself with a more relaxed mind. He called his current hiatus "therapeutic".

The veteran actor had announced his break in September, 2018. Though he did not specify the nature of his ailment, he wrote that the intervention was due to the "wear and tear" from working in Bollywood for more than four decades.

It was speculated that the actor was diagnosed with cancer after his wife Neetu had posted a photograph on 1 January captioned: "Happy 2019. No resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health." However, his brother Randhir refuted the rumours and said that Rishi was doing well, reports Hindustan Times.

Rishi was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's ourtroom drama Mulk alongside Taapsee Pannu. Besides that, he also made his Netflix debut with Leena Yadav's directorial Rajma Chawal, which has been described as a light-hearted comedy about the importance of family in the age of social media.

