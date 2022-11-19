Actor-director Rishab Shetty‘s blockbuster film Kantara refuses to slow down. Even after a month since its release, the film is still drawing audiences to the theatres and continues to rake in moolah. At a time when the film is still witnessing housefull shows across the country, it seems like it is ready for making its OTT debut and is expected to hit tv screens later this month. According to a report published in the Economic Times, the film will likely be released on November 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

Notably, this came after reports were published that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to the movie and will be streaming it in November. There have been several rumours surrounding the OTT release date of the film. Earlier, it was reported that the film would premiere on 4 November 2022, however, the date was postponed and pushed to 18 November 2022. And now, the film will reportedly premiere on 24 November 2022. An official statement is yet to be issued by the makers.

Kantara’s successful run at the box office

Made on a nominal budget of Rs 16 crore, the blockbuster Kannada film has earned more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara has made history in the Indian film industry. Revolving around some ancient Tulu traditions like Boota kola, boar hunting, and Kampala to name a few, the movie has wowed audiences and critics alike. While the film’s director Rishab Shetty plays the lead role, the film also has actors like Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles.

While the film was originally released on 30 September, later it was dubbed and released in other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 14 October 2022.

