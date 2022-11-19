Rishab Shetty's Kantara to release on this OTT platform after much anticipation
Made on a nominal budget, Kantara has grabbed the attention of audiences across the country, leaving many impressed. The blockbuster Kannada film has earned more than Rs 350 crore worldwide.
Actor-director Rishab Shetty‘s blockbuster film Kantara refuses to slow down. Even after a month since its release, the film is still drawing audiences to the theatres and continues to rake in moolah. At a time when the film is still witnessing housefull shows across the country, it seems like it is ready for making its OTT debut and is expected to hit tv screens later this month. According to a report published in the Economic Times, the film will likely be released on November 24 on Amazon Prime Video.
Notably, this came after reports were published that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to the movie and will be streaming it in November. There have been several rumours surrounding the OTT release date of the film. Earlier, it was reported that the film would premiere on 4 November 2022, however, the date was postponed and pushed to 18 November 2022. And now, the film will reportedly premiere on 24 November 2022. An official statement is yet to be issued by the makers.
Kantara’s successful run at the box office
Made on a nominal budget of Rs 16 crore, the blockbuster Kannada film has earned more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara has made history in the Indian film industry. Revolving around some ancient Tulu traditions like Boota kola, boar hunting, and Kampala to name a few, the movie has wowed audiences and critics alike. While the film’s director Rishab Shetty plays the lead role, the film also has actors like Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles.
While the film was originally released on 30 September, later it was dubbed and released in other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 14 October 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: With Rishab Shetty's Kantara, here is how the Kannada film industry grew beyond the boundaries
Here is how Hombale films Kantara and KGF2 made great records at the box office post pandemic which many big starrer Bollywood films failed to do.
Explained: Why it’s not yet time for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be on OTT?
Firtspost argues that when Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is still doing well at the box office what is the need of releasing it on the digital platform now.
'Kantara' gets a golden glow as Superstar Rajinikanth gifts golden memorabilia to Rishab Shetty
Having truly taken away with the success of Kantara, the superstar Rajinikanth had recently called Rishab Shetty for a personal meet at his Chennai residence where he bestowed him with a gold chain and a gold locket for the super success of his film Kantara.