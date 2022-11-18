In today’s time its quite rare for a film to run in theatres for more than two weeks but Rishab Shetty’s pan-India blockbuster Kantara has today celebrated 50 glorious days not only in India but also in the overseas circuits including Australia, UK, USA, Canada and others. The makers had to postpone the OTT release of Kantara quite a few times as the film is still performing well at the box office.

As per the latest reports, Kantara is expected to have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 24 November. In the last year, when Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa turned out to be a blockbuster, many people continued to flock to the cinema halls even after its OTT release and it seems that Kantara will enjoy the same amount of craze from the cinegoers.

The movie has been lauded by many for bringing out the story of rural hinterland that delivered a magical and divine experience to the fans. A breathtaking climax with an acting masterclass from the actor-director Rishab Shetty left everybody in awe and in a state of shock with the divine ending. The theatrical experience was made magnificent by the technical brilliance of the cinematography and the delightful music that has been played in the loop by many. The Actor-Director and Producers of the movie have also taken to their respective social media profiles to post thank you messages to the fans, who helped them in making and breaking several box office records. A movie with a mere budget of 16 crores have crossed the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US.

While sharing their delight in Kantara crossing divine 50 days at the box office, the makers shared a thankful note on their social media for the masses for their support and love.

A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated.

Wooaaah #Kantara #50DaysOfKantara@shetty_rishab @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/JHpZb8fucF — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 18, 2022

Hombale films have painted and created a niche for themselves while steering towards a content-driven strategy. Hombale films and Yash has put the Kannada film industry on the world map where Yash has delivered back-to-back blockbusters with KGF 1 and KGF 2 which were a massive success and now they have delivered ‘Kantara’ while they have a humongous lineup to look forward to in the coming year.

This will be a thrilling year for the production house called Hombale Films in North Bengaluru. They have certainly achieved a feat which only can be dreamt about by the production houses in the recent times. When the movies are trying hard to fetch and cross 50 crore figure, they have had 2 movies back-to-back in the span of 6 months crossing 400 crores mammoth figure. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked at a phenomenal pace this year.

On the humongous feat, Vijay Kiragandur of the Hombale Films banner said – ‘the divine chose to speak through our movie and we had a divine blessing upon us. We are delighted that we could play our part in bringing our culture to the fore and could do justice to our people and our land in this bit.’ We all hope to see more Kantara like magnificence to treat ourselves and content driven cinema rather than stardom-based movie which is hollow in substance. Let us all celebrate the culture of India with the likes of Kantara and many other movies to come in the future.

