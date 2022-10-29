Currently riding high on the massive success of his latest film Kantara, Kannada director and actor Rishabh Shetty not only left the critics spellbound but also stunned audiences with his immersive storytelling and impressive performance. Continuing its dream run at the box office, Rishab’s Kantara recently became the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie and has earned more than Rs 250 crore at the global box office. While the movie has been lauded by both critics and movie buffs, one such appreciator of the blockbuster is Superstar Rajinikanth, who called Kantara a “masterpiece”. Now, days after the superstar gave his thumbs up to Rishab’s work, the actors met. Sharing a glimpse of their meeting with fans and followers, Rishab took to his social media to drop a series of pictures.

Apart from being engrossed in their conversation, the pictures reveal that Rishab sought the blessings of the senior actor by touching his feet. According to NDTV, Rishab taking to his caption wrote that the Kantara team is “forever grateful” to the superstar for taking out time and watching their movie. He added that if Rajinikanth compliments them once it is equivalent to a hundred praises. Rishab reportedly wrote in the caption, “If you praise us once it is equal to you praising us 100 times. Thank you. Rajinikanth sir, we will be forever grateful to you for watching our film and praising our film Kantara.” In the first picture, Rishab can be seen touching Thalaiva’s feet to seek his blessings. In the second picture, Rajinikanth seems to be praising Rishab’s latest release. While the third picture shows them sitting on a couch and immersed in a conversation, the last picture reveals that the superstar honoured the Kantara actor with a shawl.

Earlier, after watching Kantar, Rajinikanth took to his official Twitter account to laud the makers. His tweet read, “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films. Kantara Movie you gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.” Responding to Rajinikanth’s review, Rishab wrote, “Dear Rajinikanth sir, you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir.”

Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️ https://t.co/C7bBRpkguJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 26, 2022



Apart from Rishab, Kantara also features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda in prominent roles. The movie, which hit the theatre on 30 September, is set in the 19th century and centres on the battle for land between the forest department and the locals of Karnataka.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.