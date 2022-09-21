Entertainment

RIP Raju Srivastava: Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri and others mourn the demise of legendary comedian-actor

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on August 10, after he suffered a heart attack.

FP Staff September 21, 2022 12:14:08 IST
Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who made us laugh with his impeccable comic timing in films and shows, passed away today at around 10: 15 am today. As soon as this sad news came out, several celebs from the entertainment industry expressed their grief and paid tribute to the stand-up comedian on social media, which include Sonu Sood, Himanshi Khurana, Shekhar Suman, Sukhbir, Vivek Agnihotri and others.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.

Apart from several show appearances, Raju also featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and others.

Updated Date: September 21, 2022 12:14:08 IST

TAGS:

