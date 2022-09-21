Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who made us laugh with his impeccable comic timing in films and shows, passed away today at around 10: 15 am today. As soon as this sad news came out, several celebs from the entertainment industry expressed their grief and paid tribute to the stand-up comedian on social media, which include Sonu Sood, Himanshi Khurana, Shekhar Suman, Sukhbir, Vivek Agnihotri and others.

RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians.🙏 pic.twitter.com/DNxckkCIQn — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 21, 2022

RIP Raju Bhai 💔 pic.twitter.com/RfnAMh1hFN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 21, 2022

Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 21, 2022

Spoke to #RajuSrivastava’s family. He is no more. Passed away half an hour ago. A great loss to the industry. Our heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. Will never forget you. ॐ शान्ति !

🙏🙏🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 21, 2022

ऐसा कोई सगा या पराया नहीं,

जिसे राजू श्रीवास्तव ने हँसाया नहीं।

बहुत जल्दी चले गए राजू भाई।

You were a true legend of stand up comedy.

ॐ शान्ति#RajuShrivastava pic.twitter.com/yGyXC1nscI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 21, 2022

A man who made others laugh! A loss for all of us! Thank you #RajuSrivastav ji 🙏🏼 — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) September 21, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about the demise of Raju Srivastav, you put a smile on so many faces, a dark day for comedy world, you had a long life ahead of you brother, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans all over the globe. Stay strong. Om Shanti🙏🏻 — Sukhbir Singh (@Sukhbir_Singer) September 21, 2022

Deeply saddened with this news. Prayed hard for him. 🙏🏻 I have always been a fan of his work and have binged watched his shows when I needed a laughter.

You will always be remembered Raju ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 #RajuSrivastav pic.twitter.com/eLdfk1iTYS — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.

Apart from several show appearances, Raju also featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and others.

