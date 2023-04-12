Rihanna shares adorable pictures of her son celebrating his first Easter; see post
Doting mother Rihanna, who often shares glimpses of her baby boy, has yet again dropped some adorable pictures featuring her little one. The pop titan took to her Instagram handle to post two slideshows of pictures. In the photos, the munchkin can be seen having a gala time celebrating his very first Easter.
In the first set of pictures, the little one can be seen sitting on the grass with a number of toys around him. He can be seen holding a children’s book named ‘How to Catch the Easter Bunny’. “Look at heeeeee!!!! Shot by de birFday gal herself,” the caption of Rihanna’s latest post read.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Earlier, Rihanna shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram of her son toasting his first-ever Easter Sunday. In the first photo, the baby can be seen sitting on the grass and trying to put a toy egg in his mouth. In the other photos, the munchkin can be seen sitting in a playpen and donning adorable grey bunny ears. The pop star captioned her post saying, “Eastuh!!!”.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Rihanna expecting her second baby
Rihanna is currently expecting her second baby with American rapper A$AP Rocky. She made the news public in February this year during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Recently, she had shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story, giving a cute sneak peek of her baby bump. In one of the pictures, her baby bump was visible along with a plate of spaghetti kept on her lap. In the other picture, some other food item was seen with the singer’s baby bump in focus. Rihanna used a ‘mother feeding an infant’ emoji on that particular photo.
Rihanna and her beau welcomed their first baby in May last year. However, they are yet to reveal the little one’s name.
