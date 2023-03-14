With the biggest award night finally taking place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, it was indeed a star-studded extravaganza with celebrities bringing all the glitz and glamour on the red carpet. Certainly being one of the biggest nights, the red carpet saw a lot of elaborate designs and surprises from celebs picking up their favourites from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Chanel, among others for the evening. Speaking of which, mommy-to-be Rihanna also graced the red carpet in a stunning outfit that she chose to style her maternity look for the event. Rihanna who is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky later also performed live at the Oscars.

Rihanna’s red carpet look for Oscars

Going for a sheer Alaïa gown for the evening, Rihanna was seen posing on the champagne-coloured red carpet during the Oscars’ arrival at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. While showing off her baby bump through the sheer mesh top, the gown completed her look with a leather skirt with cutout details along with a train.

The Grammy winner left her hair in a high updo and further kept her makeup minimal with just bold red lips. Not to miss her drop earrings, statement rings, and dark red nails.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RİHANNA🔵 (@rihannaofficiall)

Notably, Rihanna who earned her first Oscar nomination this year for the song ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also performed live on the stage where she switched up her style to go for a more sparkly look.

The singer donned an embellished top along with black gloves and matching pants for her performance. She completed her look with smokey makeup and diamond jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RİHANNA🔵 (@rihannaofficiall)

Notably, the pop sensation’s Oscar appearance comes almost a month after she announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show. Dressed in a customised red outfit, Rihanna for the first time showed off her baby bump, sparking news of her second baby on the way.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.