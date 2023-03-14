Here's how Rihanna dazzled at the red carpet showing off her maternity style at Oscars 2023; check
Notably, the pop sensation's Oscar appearance comes almost a month after she announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show. Dressed in a customised red outfit, Rihanna for the first time showed off her baby bump, sparking news of her second baby on the way.
With the biggest award night finally taking place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, it was indeed a star-studded extravaganza with celebrities bringing all the glitz and glamour on the red carpet. Certainly being one of the biggest nights, the red carpet saw a lot of elaborate designs and surprises from celebs picking up their favourites from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Chanel, among others for the evening. Speaking of which, mommy-to-be Rihanna also graced the red carpet in a stunning outfit that she chose to style her maternity look for the event. Rihanna who is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky later also performed live at the Oscars.
Rihanna’s red carpet look for Oscars
Going for a sheer Alaïa gown for the evening, Rihanna was seen posing on the champagne-coloured red carpet during the Oscars’ arrival at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. While showing off her baby bump through the sheer mesh top, the gown completed her look with a leather skirt with cutout details along with a train.
The Grammy winner left her hair in a high updo and further kept her makeup minimal with just bold red lips. Not to miss her drop earrings, statement rings, and dark red nails.
Check:
View this post on Instagram
Notably, Rihanna who earned her first Oscar nomination this year for the song ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also performed live on the stage where she switched up her style to go for a more sparkly look.
The singer donned an embellished top along with black gloves and matching pants for her performance. She completed her look with smokey makeup and diamond jewellery.
View this post on Instagram
Notably, the pop sensation’s Oscar appearance comes almost a month after she announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show. Dressed in a customised red outfit, Rihanna for the first time showed off her baby bump, sparking news of her second baby on the way.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Oscars 2023: With estimated viewership of 18.7 million, 12% higher than 2022, it still remains low
A frequent criticism of the Oscars is that the show celebrates films that don’t have wide appeal. This year was markedly different, however, with two billion-dollar blockbuster sequels in the mix: “Top: Gun Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” were both nominated for best picture.
Oscar Trivia: This is how Hollywood legends Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep have created a record at the Academy Awards
Nicholson's 12 Academy Award nominations make him the most nominated actor in Oscar history. Out of those 12, he won three of them, for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Best Actor), Terms of Endearment (Best Supporting Actor), As Good as It Gets (Best Actor).
Hugh Grant's 'blunt' answers at Oscars red carpet leaves internet divided; check reactions
In the meantime, Twitter users were too quick to spot the 'awkward' interview as many took to the microblogging platform and shared divided reactions to the actor's responses.