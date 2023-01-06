As IMDb brought the list of Popular Indian Celebrities they are indeed very well-deserved celebrities to make their place. Be it Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone for her chartbuster song ‘Besharam Rang‘, Ram Charan for RRR, to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for delivering an impressive performance in Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ridhi Dogra making noise for Jawan and Tiger 3, all these are the top celebrities who have truly made headlines this year.

Listing down India’s most popular Indian Celebrities according to IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood has grabbed 1st place in the list which is indeed worthwhile to count on. As the superstar is currently well-decked up for his grand comeback with ‘Pathaan’ for which he has topped almost all the headlines these days. While the superstar was certainly making his cameo appearance in some biggest blockbuster films, he is also eyeing up some big releases in the future with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone grabbed 2nd place on the list. The queen of Bollywood has certainly collected all the limelight these days with her dazzling appearance in the chartbuster songs ‘Besharam Rang‘ song from ‘Pathaan‘. Simultaneously, She profoundly made a distinct chatter around the corners for her upcoming ‘Fighter‘ in which she will be seen with the handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan for the first time on the screen.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan very well deserved to hold the 3rd rank on the list with his blockbuster ‘RRR‘ still getting creating examples of its success around the globe. Moreover, the actor has been in the headlines while her wife Upasana expecting their first child. Moreover, recently RRR bagged two Golden Globe nominations, in the categories of Best Song for “Natu Natu” and Best Picture (Non-English language), and for the same, the actor flew to Los Angeles with his wife.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya on the 4th has subtly proved the power of her magnificent aura that the actress profoundly carries with her. This year she made her appearance in Ponniyin Selvan: I where the audience saw the charm of her beauty in a whole new avatar that certainly made her a favorite among the audience.

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi’s appearance in the famous web show Pitchers Season 2 recently, left everyone impressed. Moreover, her popularity certainly touched new heights as she went on to trend on social media when she introduced the audience to the first look of her character in the upcoming film Lakadabaggha, that’s truly impressive. On the work front, the actress will have 4 releases this year with Jawan, Tiger 3, Lakadbaggha, and Asur 2.

