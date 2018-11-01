Shakeela biopic makers launch logo, go edgy with tagline 'Not A Porn Star' for Richa Chadha's film

The Shakeela biopic is certainly one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film is based on the real life story of Shakeela, a 90s adult film star who started with small roles and turned into a massive superstar. She was one of the first Indian actors whose films were dubbed in 16 international languages.

The cast and crew who are currently on their final schedule in Bengaluru have recently unveiled the logo of the film and a tag line, that’s both undaunted and unabashed. Backed by florescent lights, the bold letters are followed by a sharp and edgy tag line which says, "Not a Porn Star."

Steering away from the stereotypical image that most people might have of Shakeela, the film challenges the audiences and instead portrays the depth of a narrative related to the woman behind the phenomenon of an unlikely superstar.

She made her choices of the films she did and took great pride in her work, but her life, her childhood years and the various influences that brought her into the adult film industry are all the elements director Indrajit Lankesh has tried to bring forth with the biopic. With Richa Chadha at the helm of the title role, Shakeela may well be worth the audiences' eager curiosity.

Speaking of it, director Indrajit said in a statement, “I was unaware of Shakeela until I worked with her for a film in 2003 and instantly I was pulled to her story and wanted to make a film on her. We always see rags to riches stories but one depicts a narrative of a woman who has witnessed the peaks of luxury and then lost it all. To see how and what happened, is what really sparks great interest”.

Richa added in a statement saying, “When I was offered this role I was very apprehensive but then I met Shakeela And I saw her gutsy attitude and it became easy. She had forgiven everyone who had done ill to her in her life and she has moved on and is in solace living a minimal life. Even today when she works, she commands great respect and that’s the story we wish to bring forth”.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 11:21 AM