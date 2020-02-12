You are here:

Richa Chadha to lead Subhash Kapoor's political drama Madam Chief Minister, also starring Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla

Richa Chadha will be next seen playing the lead role in director Subhash Kapoor's political drama Madam Chief Minister. Chadha will portray the part of a politician in the film, loosely based on the life of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.

Earlier titled Madam G, the project is bankrolled by Naren Kumar, Dimple Kharbanda, and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.

Subhash, who is also helming the highly ambitious biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, discussed the idea of Madam Chief Minister with Gulshan's son Bhushan. Since Aamir Khan, who will play the music baron in the biopic, is currently busy with Lal Singh Chadha, the director collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the political drama, according to a Mirror report.

Speaking about the film, Bhushan tells the publication,"Subhash has incorporated many incidents and anecdotes he had seen and experienced as a political journalist into the narrative."

Richa says, "My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla."

Earlier, in an interview to Firstpost, Chadha had described Madam Chief Minister as her "most enjoyable, productive, and difficult shooting experience."

The film was shot in a start-to-finish schedule in Lucknow during November and December 2019.

Madam Chief Minister also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, and is slated to release on 17 July.

Chadha last appeared on the silver screen alongside Kangana Ranaut in Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the sports drama saw Chadha essay the role of a Kabbadi coach in the film. The film released on 24 January, along with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

