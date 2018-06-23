Richa Chadha wins Outstanding Achievement Award for Love Sonia at London Indian Film Festival

Richa Chadha, who is remembered for her exceptional roles in movies like Fukrey and Gangs of Wasseypur, has earned herself the Outstanding Achievement Award at the ongoing London Indian Film Festival. The actress was lauded for her achievements as an actress and her role in David Womark’s production Love Sonia, directed by Tabrez Noorani.

The 31-year-old is currently in London where her film was premiered to packed audiences at the famous Leicester Square in London last evening. She received a tremendous response to her performance. The film stars Richa as one of the leads alongside National Award winners Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher.

On being bestowed upon the honour, Richa said, “This was completely unexpected. I was overwhelmed with the response to the film and very happy that people knew, appreciated my work here in London. People who are big fans of the Fukrey franchise as well as Masaan. It was a humbling experience.”

The actress will begin shooting for the much-awaited biopic of glamour model Shakeela and season 2 of Amazon Prime Video India’s original series Inside Edge as soon as she boards a home-bound flight.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 14:50 PM