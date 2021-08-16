Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani on 14 August in a small ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor posted the first photo from her wedding to long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Kapoor married Boolani on Saturday, 14 August in a small ceremony with only close friends and family present.

Sharing a picture from the wedding festivities, Kapoor expressed how she felt during the ceremony. She confessed that though she shouldn’t have felt nervous, she “cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be”. Calling Boolani her best friend and the “best guy ever”, Kapoor added that she hoped they “make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life”.

The Aisha producer ended the post by listing the “loves” of her life. The list included Boolani, her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and siblings Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Here is the post

Cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and designer Masaba Gupta were in attendance at the low-key wedding. Soon after the wedding, Anil Kapoor distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside his home, asking them to bless the happy couple, writes Hindustan Times.

Anil Kapoor would be hosting a reception for guests on 16 August, according to media reports. The party would be a ‘mini reception' for people who could not attend the wedding ceremony.

Rhea has co-produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere di Wedding. Apart from being a producer, Rhea Kapoor has also worked as a jewellery designer and stylist.

Boolani worked as an assistant director on the movie Aisha. He has co-directed the Netflix series Selection Day. Boolani and Kapoor had been dating for over a decade before they tied the knot.