A Source reveals that despite Will Smith's slap controversy at the 2022 Oscars, Jada Pinkett Smith insisted on a family getaway.

Will Smith's scuffle with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 left the Smith family scrambling to make apologies with their fans, who were stunned by the occurrence. For those unaware, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards after he made an insensitive joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune ailment, leaving the audience stunned.

Smith, who had gone unnoticed for a long, resurfaced recently when he was photographed embracing admirers and even taking selfies with them at Mumbai's Kalina airport. A source revealed the Smith family's plan to take a vacation at this time in a new interview with Us Weekly. Before all hell broke loose and fire rained down on the Smith name all over the internet, their escape was already arranged, according to the insider. "There had been talk of cancelling the trip, but Jada insisted," the person added.

Meanwhile, Jada's Red Table Talk returned for its fifth season on Facebook Watch. The actress issued a statement ahead of the show's launch, which said, "The Smith family has been focusing on profound healing as a result of everything that has happened in the previous several weeks. When the time comes, some of our healing discoveries will be discussed at the table "implying that they may discuss the Oscars incident on the show to some extent.

Will Smith, on the other hand, has received a harsher public verdict. As a punitive step, the Academy's higher-ups put a 10-year ban on the actor from the ceremony after he resigned from his role as a voter.

