Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will Smith's slap in Red Table Talk return
The fifth season of Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' has premiered, and it begins with a reference to Will Smith's Oscars slap.
"Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, including Will Smith's slap at the Oscars, the Smith family has been focused on profound healing," said a title card at the start of the episode, which debuted on Facebook Watch on Wednesday.
"Some of our therapeutic discoveries will be revealed at the table when the time comes," the message continued. "Until then, compelling, motivating, and healing testimonials like our tremendously amazing first guest will continue to grace the table."
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, were featured in a pre-taped portion later in the broadcast.
Janelle Monáe was a special guest on the episode, which was taped before the Oscars fiasco.
The presentation made no more mention of Smith's assault on actor Chris Rock, which occurred on March 27 at the Oscars.
