While Sonali was very well known in the field of politics after she joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008, the content creator garnered much attention as she participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.

The sudden demise of politician and content creator Sonali Phogat has left her loved ones in shock. The 42-year-old died late on Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Goa. According to a recent News18 report, Sonali had complained of uneasiness to her staff on 22 August following which she was taken to the hospital. Reportedly, her post-mortem is underway. While Sonali was very well-known in the field of politics after she joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008, the content creator garnered much attention as she participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. Winning millions of hearts with her fierce nature, Sonali became a household name with her stint in the reality show. After the news of her sudden demise came to light, several videos exhibiting her memorable Bigg Boss moments started buzzing over the internet.

Let’s take a look at them:

Entering as a wild card in the Bigg Boss, Sonali’s ingress was touted as a turning point in the season. This video was surely one of the most memorable moments of her life when Sonali got to perform with the show host Salman. Being a true entertainer, she kept all the audiences and her co-contestants intrigued till the end.



Throughout her intriguing journey in the reality show, Sonali was seen alongside Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Pratik Sahejpal, Jasmin Bhasin, and Arshi Khan, among many others. However, what stood her out in the entire journey was her fondness for Aly Goni. During the show, she once revealed that she had expressed her liking for her co-contestant in front of her whole family and none of them were upset or unhappy about it. Therefore making this moment one of the best of her life, wherein she got to groove with Aly. Witnessing their chemistry, even Salman couldn’t stop himself from shaking his legs.

Claiming the throne of “dancing diva” in the show, Sonali was a package of gracefulness in this video. Exhibiting her fun time with her co-contestants, Sonali could be seen performing while Rahul Vaidya sang. Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant couldn't stop praising her.



By far, it is understood how much Sonali loved performing. She didn’t even hesitate the lenses of several cameras staring at her. The salsa moves by Eijaaz Khan and Sonali together sent her fans into a frenzy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.