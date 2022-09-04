Rishi Kapoor did seventeen films with music by R.D Burman. Although, Rishi’s first film as a leading man Bobby had music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal (and outstanding music too), his maximum hit songs were composed by RD.

When we think of the best composer-actor partnerships of all times, the names that come to mind are Raj Kapoor-Shankar-Jaikishan, Shammi Kapoor-Shankar-Jaikishan, and Rajesh Khanna- RD Burman.

But what about Rishi Kapoor and R D Burman? Think Rishi. Think young. Think R D Burman’s Oh Hanseeni (Zehreela Insaan), Humein Tumko Dekha (Khel Khel Mein), Dil lena khel hai dildar ka (Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai), Poocho na yaar kya hua (Hum Kisikse Kum Nahin), Tu tu hai wohi (Yeh Vada Raha)….

Rishi Kapoor did seventeen films with music by R.D Burman. Although, Rishi’s first film as a leading man Bobby had music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal (and outstanding music too), his maximum hit songs were composed by RD. RD’s youthful music was for Rishi Kapoor. The other heroes, for whom RD did chartbusters, like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, were older. But for Rishi Kapoor, Pancham could really unplug the grooviest sounds. There were filmmakers like Nasir Hussain, Ravi Tandon, Ramesh Behl and Ramesh Sippy, who made the kind of films where Rishi Kapoor and RD Burman fitted in.

RD Burman was family to Rishi. Both were very fond of eating and drinking. After Bobby propelled Rishi into superstardom, he wanted to work with RD. Rishi admitted to me that he vibed with RD much better than with Laxmikant-Pyarelal, who did Bobby. Rishi believed RD’s music suited his age and image.

Incidentally, RD loved watching Rishi shoot RD’s songs. On the sets of Nasir Husain’s films Hum Kissise Kum Nahin and Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, RD would have lunch with director Nasir Hussain and then watch Rishi dance.

RD’s decline as a prime force in Hindi cinema saddened Rishi Kapoor. He was very disturbed to see other music composers take over the musical compositions from his films. But there was little Rishi could do about it. Even in the flop films of Rishi Kapoor, RD composed inspired songs.

In the Rishi Kapoor-Danny Denzongpa starrer Naya Daur, RD used empty glass bottles to create a special effect in the song Paani ke badle peekar sharaab sung by Kishore Kumar and Danny Denzongpa.

The last film of Rishi that RD composed the songs for was Gurudev (actor Vinod Mehra’s only directorial) in 1993.The song Jaipur se nikli gadi has recall-value to this day. Some other outstanding RD-Rishi songs that deserve to be pulled out of anonymity include Hum kitne naadaan the yaaron (Sitamgar), Ek Baat dil mein aaye hai (Rahi Badal Gaye), Aisa kabhi hua nahin (Yeh Vada Raha), Khudkhushi karne ka dil mein iraada kar liya (Dhan Daulat) and Dil mein jo mere samaa gayi (Jhootha Kahin Ka).

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.