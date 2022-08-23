Born in New Delhi, K.K moved to Mumbai to kickstart his singing career in the Hindi film industry. His big break came in 1999 with the song Tadap Tadap.

Today, 23 August marks the birth anniversary of iconic Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, more popularly known by his stage name KK. Born in Delhi in 1968, KK was often regarded as a Delhi-based singer, who later moved to Mumbai in 1994 to pursue his career in singing. He received recognition after he sang a one-minute jingle for singer Leslie Lewis for UTV. KK started singing at the age of two and was also a part of his college rock band. Over the next four years, he sang as many as 3,500 jingles for numerous brands. But it was in 1996, that his dream of singing for Bollywood turned into reality. It was with the 1999 song Tadap Tadap that he gained massive popularity and recognition. Then onwards, there was no looking back for this great singer. He also sang songs in many regional languages and won the hearts of people.

He breathed his last on 31 May, 2022, in Kolkata following a heart attack.

On his 54th birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his most memorable photos:

Clicked at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, the concert was the last before the playback singer passed away. The full house shows his popularity and the generation that KK inspired with his songs.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka, KK posted pictures from his Pune event with the BMS crowd from ZS. The singer can be seen taking a selfie with his fans after a power-packed show.

The singer shared snippets from his concert at the Manipal Institute of Technology. Wearing a black tee shirt and blue jeans, he can be seen enjoying every bit of the event just like his fans.

Ace playback singer KK shared a heartwarming picture with Srijit Mukherji, Shantanu Moitra, and Gulzaar, which was clicked in the recording studio.

Yaaron song fame KK posted a picture as he got clicked with the legendary lyricist Gulzar. The singer also penned a heartwarming note.

KK posted snippets from yet another event in Mithibai Kshitij, held in December 2021. KK's energy and the over-enthusiastic crowd made the event a success.

Playback singer KK shared a picture of himself in his red Audi, as he bid goodbye to his car.

KK shared a selfie before his show in Udaipur in December 2021. The singer can be seen gracing an all-black outfit

The ace singer posted yet another snippet from Bengaluru's unplugged event. He can be seen immersed in his performance.

KK shared a glimpse from his IIT Kanpur concert. KK can be seen wearing a black outfit as he enjoys himself thoroughly on stage while performing.

