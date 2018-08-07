Rebecca Hall to make directorial debut with thriller Passing, featuring Ruth Negga, Tessa Thomspon

Rebecca Hall will be making her directorial debut with Passing, the thriller that will be starring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and Westworld actor Tessa Thompson, a Variety report stated.

Hall adapted the script of the film from Nella Larsen’s Harlem Renaissance novella.

Passing will be produced by Margot Hand of Picture Films and Oren Moverman of Sight Unseen whereas and Angela Robinson will be serving as executive producer.

Passing is centred on the practice of racial passing, a term used to denote a person identified as the member of one racial group but who seeks to be accepted by a different racial group. Racial passing used to be a common practice in the 1920s and the story, penned by Larsen was based on the author's own mixed racial heritage.

Negga will be essaying the role of Clare Kendry and Thompson of Irene Redfield, two high-school friends whose reunion threatens to topple their carefully constructed realities.

Rebecca Hall has previously featured in films including Christine, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Frost/Nixon, and The Dinner.

Negga's upcoming project includes her performance at the Gate in Dublin in Hamlet and James Gray's Ad Astra. Thompson, on the other hand will be seen in Men in Black 3 and Creed 2.

