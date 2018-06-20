You are here:

Creed 2 trailer: Michael B Jordan, Sylvester Stallone get back to the ring to face down another opponent

Rocky spin-off Creed, which released in 2015, was directed by Ryan Coogler and had Michael B Jordan as the protagonist. The film was a box-office success and even earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Sylvester Stallone.

Creed II is the second installment of the spin-off series that follows the life of Adonis Creed (played by Jordan) and its first trailer was released on 20 June.

Jordan announced the release of the trailer on Twitter.

Finally it’s here!! New trailer for CREED II 🔥🔥🔥🔥 In theaters november 21st!! @creedmovie #Creed2 pic.twitter.com/i1U0dg3Jwq — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) June 20, 2018

The film picks up a few years from where its predecessor left off. Now, Adonis is with Bianca (played with Tessa Thompson) and they have a child together. Adonis prepares for his face-off against Viktor Drago, the son of the boxer Ivan Drago (who killed Apollo during a boxing match). The trailer is set to Kendrick Lamar's song 'DNA' and features montages from the film.

Directed by Steven Capler Jr, Creed II has been written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker. Stallone also reprises his role as Rocky Balboa and Viktor Drago has been played by real-life boxer Florian Munteanu.

The film will release on 21 November.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 19:48 PM