Raveena Tandon on Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake: 'Sounds superb; I love remixes'

Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon who starred in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', the iconic song from the 1994 film Mohra which also featured Akshay Kumar, reacted to the news of the song getting a remake.

While the remixes of classics are usually not appreciated by veteran actors, Raveena’s reaction comes off as a surprise. The actress told SpotBoye that she loves new remixes. "Sounds superb, I love new remixes."

The recreated version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Sooryanvashi, will feature Akshay and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier this month Akshay had tweeted to share the news of the rehash on social media. He revealed that he would have been disappointed if some other actor had featured in the song in his stead.

I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way pic.twitter.com/UtH5iDS0i9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2019

The actor also faced backlash for not giving any credit to Raveena in his tweet. He was crticised for calling it a song that defined his career without mentioning Raveena’s contribution to the track. Later, Katrina also posted pictures with Akshay from the sets of Sooryavanshi where the duo could be spotted wearing towels on their heads.

The actress also posted a picture with Farah Khan, who may have choreographed the rehashed version.

Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long 🌟love u the bestest best ❤️ #sooryavanshi #towelseries

The film will feature Akshay in the lead role of the head of the Anti-Terror Squad which will be a part of Shetty's cop universe. Sooryavanshi was slated for an Eid 2020 release, but was later rescheduled to 27 March to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah.

