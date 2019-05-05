Farah Khan on working with Shah Rukh in Rohit Shetty's next: Would love to but will decide on casting later

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is currently gearing up to direct her upcoming action film with Rohit Shetty. Having made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na, Farah recently answered questions to Indo Asian News Service regarding a possible reunion between her and Shah Rukh.

Farah stated that even though she would love to work with SRK, the director is presently working with dialogue drafts of the upcoming film and will only decide on the casting, once the other departments are taken care of.

The choreographer goes a long way back with the actor, having first trained him for the iconic number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in 1998. Farah has also directed Shah Rukh in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

Talking about her upcoming film, Farah said, "We have finished most of the scripting and have a month more to go and then we will start casting. We are having fun. It's a full fledged musical with action in it. It's my movie and then Rohit's movie. So, you know what to expect."

Farah has collaborated with Rohit for the first time on this film. Rohit, who is successfully building a cinematic universe around cop-dramas, is busy with Sooryavanshi, his latest installment to it, featuring Akshay Kumar.

