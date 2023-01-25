Actress Raveena Tandon, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than three decades, has been conferred with Padma Shri. She is among the 106 recipients of this third-highest civilian award in India. Talking about the same in an interaction with ETimes, she said, “Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father – Ravi Tandon.”

The actress wears many hats. Apart from being a National Award winning actor, she is also known to be a philanthropist, associated with various causes. Due to the strong roles, she has played over the years in empowering women and the work she has been doing for women and girl child for which she has also been awarded by the Women and child ministry. She became a pioneer after she adopted 2 girls and became a single mother at the age of 21. We report that she has been chosen by the ministry to be a delegate at the prestigious W20 , the Women’s Empowerment engagement wing at G20 India’s Presidency.

The Women 20 (W20) is an official G20 engagement group, established during the Turkish presidency in 2015. The objective is to ensure that the gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

When asked about this, she says, “I am honoured to be invited and to represent 675 million Indian women in India as part of this delegation. Women in our country contribute to diverse sectors to run the economy and their efforts should be recognized internationally. Having This summit is a fantastic opportunity to empower women and provide them with more rights for their full social and economic participation. The proposed priority areas to be discussed are very much in line with my expectations.”

