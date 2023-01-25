Raveena Tandon wears many hats. Apart from being a National Award winning actor, she is also known to be a philanthropist, associated with various causes. Due to the strong roles, she has played over the years in empowering women and the work she has been doing for women and girl child for which she has also been awarded by the Women and child ministry. She became a pioneer after she adopted 2 girls and became a single mother at the age of 21. We report that she has been chosen by the ministry to be a delegate at the prestigious W20 , the Women’s Empowerment engagement wing at G20 India’s Presidency.

The Women 20 (W20) is an official G20 engagement group, established during the Turkish presidency in 2015. The objective is to ensure that the gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

When asked about this, she says, “I am honoured to be invited and to represent 675 million Indian women in India as part of this delegation. Women in our country contribute to diverse sectors to run the economy and their efforts should be recognized internationally. Having This summit is a fantastic opportunity to empower women and provide them with more rights for their full social and economic participation. The proposed priority areas to be discussed are very much in line with my expectations.

She has been tirelessly working for the girl child, with various organisations, like UNICEF, Cry, White Ribbon Alliance for safe motherhood, Spina Bifida Association and Smile foundation. She single-handedly housed 30 girls in her own house and built an orphanage in Vasai for them after they were thrown out by their landlord.

She was the youngest chairperson for CFSI. Has been part of the advisory panel of Cintaa. Prime Minister Modi has praised the actress for her organ donation work. Her Rudra Foundation is doing a lot of work for children, women & animal welfare. During Covid times when Oxygen was a scarcity her foundation tied up with DCP south to ensure 300 oxygen cylinders reached the needy people. Cylinders were also sent to Radha Swami Satsang Beas, the Army hospital in Delhi and for lawyers and Legal journalists in Delhi NCR via the Honorable Supreme Court Bar Association. Acknowledging her passion for the wildlife she has recently been announced as The Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra.

