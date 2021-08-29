Rashmika Mandanna wraps shoot for Bollywood debut Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra
Mission Majnu, which is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi, chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India's covert operation on Pakistani soil.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finished shooting for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Mandanna is best known for starring in Kannada film Anjani Putra and the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam.
The official Twitter handle of RSVP, the banner behind the film, shared a picture of the actor from the set late Saturday evening announcing the wrap.
Here is the update
Blessing your feed with her infectious smile
It’s a picture wrap for our cutie patootie, @iamRashmika on the sets of #MissionMajnu @SidMalhotra @RonnieScrewvala @amarbutala #GarimaMehta @GBAMedia_Off #ShantanuBagchi @aseem_arora @Sumit_Batheja @pashanjal @HasanainHooda pic.twitter.com/th0gzXgNbr
— RSVP (@RSVPMovies) August 28, 2021
The film, which is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media).
Malhotra took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the duo.
"You''re a trooper. It''s been an absolute pleasure, thank you, see you soon," wrote the Shershaah star.
To which, Mandanna replied, "Sid you've been the sweetest... Truly had a blast working with you. You are awesome. The pleasure is all mine."
Mandanna will be seen essaying a pivotal role in Mission Majnu, an espionage thriller that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India's covert operation on Pakistani soil.
Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora of Bell Bottom fame and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana writer Sumit Batheja, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Saif Ali Khan turns 51: A look at the actor's best roles from Sameer in Dil Chahta Hai to Sartaj in Sacred Games
Saif Ali Khan, who turns 51 today, has starred in several iconic films like Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai and Ek Hasina Thi.
Ajay Devgn on Bhuj's delayed release, donning multiple creative hats, and taking liberties with OTT
"OTT is a great platform where people are getting opportunities. Why wouldn't you want that platform?: Ajay Devgn on choosing direct-to-digital release for Bhuj.
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series for Penguin Random House
To be published under Penguin's ''Puffin'' imprint, the series, consisting of three picture books, is tentatively titled Inni and Bobo.