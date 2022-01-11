'I feel grateful and happy to see people showing love to the characters. I am excited to see how things are going to pan out,' says Rashmika Mandanna on part 2 of Pushpa: The Rise.

Rashmika Mandanna has established her name across South India with films like Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. The actor has proved herself again with Pushpa: The Rise released in theatres on 17 December. In a candid chat, Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of Pushpa, talks to us about her experience working with Allu Arjun, her character Srivalli, her journey so far, and much more. Excerpts:

How are you absorbing all the appreciation and love that the film is receiving?

Well, I am grateful that all the hard work everyone has put into the film is finally being watched and appreciated. I feel grateful and happy to see people showing love to the characters. It has given me the faith that they'll be waiting for the second half of the film as well. They would want to know the complete story. I am excited to see how things are going to pan out, and yes, I am super grateful!

What made you say yes to playing Srivalli? How did you prepare for the character?

I am playing Srivalli, a playful yet cunning character. In the film, Allu Arjun is Pushpa Raj for everyone, but for Srivalli alone, he is just Pushpa. I absorbed what the director (Sukumar) told me. This is the first time I have played a rustic, de-glam character. I wanted to play Srivalli because of how raw and fun she is. I wanted a film like Pushpa where there are many highs. I feel there's always a much-needed breather that comes with a character like Srivalli. So, I think those were the little reasons that wanted to be a part of the film. The characters have created a whole new world, apart from being different from what we've already seen. I was waiting for something like this -- Srivalli came along at the right time.

We had to prepare a lot – starting from the dialect, the language, the mannerisms, the way of walking, how she looks, what tone and texture of skin she has, and all of these. I also got trained in body language, voice modulation, and diction. We had to give birth to a new character and a new person altogether. There was a lot of prep that went into it.

How was it working with Allu Arjun?

He is a brilliant actor that all of us know by now but at the same time, I think, on the inside, he is very philosophical. I love talking and usually have many questions – I used to do the same with sir. I tried to learn whatever he had to offer. So, I think it's been such a pleasure working with him. Allu Arjun is a gem of a person. I like his work ethic, and as a co-star, he is the best. He used to call me Crushmika -- a nickname he made up with the words: National Crush and Rashmika.

Are we going to see you dance with Allu Arjun in the second part?

I didn't get a chance to dance with Bunny (Allu Arjun) sir in Pushpa: The Rise but I will now request Suku (Sukumar) sir to plan a song for us. For me, dancing in Sami Sami was not easy -- Bunny sir was there for almost all the shots. I saw how he translates his vision to make each song of the film the best. The credit for how this song has come should go to everyone, including Bunny sir, Devi Sri Prasad, Sekhar master, Sukumar sir and myself... (laugh)

How was it working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye?

Working with Amitabh Bachchan sir is simply everybody's dream. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with it, but I wanted to focus on the chemistry with him. I think we hit it off, the moment we met each other. He is quiet as a person, but at the same time, there's an immense amount of love that he shares with his co-stars and team. He's a gem!

From Kirik Party to Pushpa and Goodbye. How has your journey been? What kept you going?

My journey has been quite exciting, adventurous, and real. It's been a roller coaster of emotions, and in 5 years, I have changed as a person. As an actor we are constantly working with people from different backgrounds and mindsets, we play different characters and be in their shoes… this helps in growing as a person.

What kept me going was the love from the audience, and the responsibility to make them proud - the immense love that I received urged me to make everyone smile, entertain, and do the best job possible. In each of the films that I have taken, I try to do the best that I can, the best that the director has thought of and that's what has kept me going I think.