Telegu actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s recently released movie, Pushpa: The Rise is steadily making its mark on the box office since it released on 17 December. Riding high on the popularity of both the actors, the movie has managed to keep the momentum on its Hindi version as well.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected a total of 12 crore during the weekend in its Hindi version, earning Rs 3 crores on Friday, Rs 4 crores on Saturday and Rs 5 crores on Sunday. “#Pushpa SCORES AGAINST ALL ODDS: #SpiderMan + poor promotions + limited screens/shows + 50% occupancy [#Maharashtra]… Solid trending across weekend… Mass pockets superb, driving its biz… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi,” Adarsh tweeted.

#Pushpa SCORES AGAINST ALL ODDS: #SpiderMan + poor promotions + limited screens/shows + 50% occupancy [#Maharashtra]… Solid trending across weekend… Mass pockets superb, driving its biz… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/EFlXY30vLc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2021

Despite Spider-Man No Way Home attracting most of the crowd, Pushpa: The Rise saw a huge surge in ticket sales. The movie’s show timings began as early as 4:00 am in the morning to keep up with the demand in the domestic market. The movie has performed tremendously well, according to Adarsh, considering various factors such as 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra and limited shows.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in multiple languages apart from Telugu. It has also performed exceptionally well in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. So far, the film has managed to collect over Rs 159 crore at the box office worldwide, as per news reports.

Helmed by director Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise also features Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. Meanwhile, actor Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj are also seen in pivotal roles. Furthermore, the Allu Arjun starrer surpassed the year’s biggest opener, Sooryavanshi’s record, earning around Rs 50 crores on the first day. Before its release, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna promoted the film across the country in different cities.

The movie revolves around a red sandalwood smuggler, who slowly becomes the leader in the industry.

