Rapper K4 Kekho on his latest hit 'I am an Indian' and why he decided to write a song about racial discrimination

Kekho Thiamkho aka K4 Kekho, a rapper from Arunachal Pradesh, is back with his new song! His latest video, 'I am an Indian', is doing the rounds on social media. It talks about the racial discrimination faced by the people of Northeast India.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 20:14 PM