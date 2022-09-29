Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met and fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela and went on to be seen in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83. They tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in 2018. Recently, a tweet went viral on social media that suggested Ranveer and Deepika’s marriage was running through troubled waters. The actor has now spoken about his wife at FICCI Frames 2022.

He said, “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.”

Ranveer Singh is known for films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Lootera, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, and 83. He’s now gearing up for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Rohit Shetty’s CirKus, and Shankar’s reboot of Anniyan.

Padukone clocks in 15 years in the Hindi film industry and has starred in many blockbusters. But which is that one film that she hold special to her heart. Last month at an event, she revealed she relates the most to Piku. “There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel, I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku’ that is very special,” said the star.

She added, “And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations… The stage of life that I am at now, that seem to be my most favourite (character).”

The actor, known for delivering acclaimed performances in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Padmaavat and Gehraiyaan, said during the making of the film everyone’s aim was to give their best. On the film front, Padukone will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is scheduled to be released next year in January. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

