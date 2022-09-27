Deepika Padukone was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital last night after she complained of uneasiness, a report by Pinkvilla stated. She’s feeling better now, the report adds. Even while shooting with Prabhas for Project K, she had an increased heart rate due to which she had to be admitted to the Kamineni Hospital.

Padukone clocks in 15 years in the Hindi film industry and has starred in many blockbusters. But which is that one film that she hold special to her heart. Last month at an event, she revealed she relates the most to Piku. “There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel, I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku’ that is very special,” said the star.

She added, “And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations… The stage of life that I am at now, that seem to be my most favourite (character).”

The actor, known for delivering acclaimed performances in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Padmaavat and Gehraiyaan, said during the making of the film everyone’s aim was to give their best. On the film front, Padukone will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is scheduled to be released next year in January. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.