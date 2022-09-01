This candid revelation happened at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards, where Singh won the Best Actor (Jury) award for 83 and Vicky Kaushal won the Critics award for Sardar Udham.

While Ranveer and Vicky were on the stage together, the former made a candid revelation the way only an actor as unpredictable as he can. He spoke about how people considered their respective spouses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif way out of their league. “After all, we both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’ (Both of them are out of our league),” said the actor.

A fan page of Ranveer also shared an excerpt from his speech at the ceremony, where he could be seen and heard pouring his heart out on winning the top honour of the evening.

Deepika Padukone could perhaps be the only actress in recent memory, or maybe even before, to nonchalantly flaunt an oversized causal shirt, a pair of jeans and shoes to the podium of the ceremony. Historic? Maybe. Memorable? Surely. Ranveer held her hand and brought her to the stage along with him to share his victory with his lady.

Coming to Vicky Kaushal, he also got a peck on the cheek from Katrina before heading to the stage to collect his award for his performance in Sardar Udham.

Both Ranveer and Vicky were set to star together in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film has been put on the back burner for the time being.

