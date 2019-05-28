Ranveer Singh on World Cup 2019: Wishing team India all the very best, I think our chances are good

The entire cast of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has left for London to kick start their first shooting schedule. The members playing team blue were spotted outside the Mumbai airport while they were about to leave for London.

What aroused curiosity in the mind of the viewers standing at the airport was that the entire bus which dropped the stars at the airport was decorated with various monochrome snapshots of Kapil Dev from his world cup achievement and his practice sessions. The actors stepped out of the bus one by one which created a sense of excitement amongst the viewers as all were waiting to catch a glimpse of the leading man, Ranveer Singh.

The cast was seen screaming and shouting to express their excitement for their first shoot while being captured by the shutter bucks. Talking about the hard work put in by the entire team during the practice sessions which stretched over for approximately 8 months, the Gully Boy actor said, "My entire team has been practicing since 8 months and the prep process was very intensive. Boys have worked very hard to come to this stage and they are finally ready to commence the principal shooting of the film. Today, we are off to the UK for four months for the shooting. I have to say that all the credit goes to Kabir (Khan) sir and his team as the film is shaped up extremely well. We are very very happy with the way it is shaped up."

"But now it's game time. The real game begins now. We are extremely excited, supercharged, very happy and proud as its an honour and privilege to be a part of such an extraordinary story. And we are hoping to put our best foot forward and create a piece of cinema that we all be proud of. Former players who have achieved these legendary feet and hopefully that will inspire the new generation and create a remarkable piece of cinema that the entire nation can be proud of," he added.

Laying his faith in the Indian cricket team for the much awaited World Cup which will begin from 30 May, the 33-year-old actor wished the team luck and expressed his positivity over the win. "I think team India stands a very good chance. The boys have been in an excellent form of play and I hope they continue their form into the World Cup. And wishing team India all the very best, I think our chances are good. There are some other teams where the players are very very strong but I believe the boys in blue and I am feeling very positive about our chances in this world cup and hoping to see some stellar performances from the boys," Ranveer said.

The Bajirao Mastani actor, who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, has been sweating out to get into the character. Last month, the actor shared a video, which showed him working out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The clip also features the actor training with Kapil Dev, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win. The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of the film and this is the first time that the composer will be composing music for Ranveer's film. Apart from the Simmba actor, the film also stars R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 14:12:04 IST

