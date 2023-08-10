Ranveer Singh is now officially the new Don in town after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing some of his childhood pictures holding a toy gun, Singh penned a long, heartfelt note on this towering responsibility and growing up worshipping Bachchan and Khan. He wrote- “As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’.”

He added, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’Don’.”

All the speculations are laid to rest as Ranveer Singh is officially the new Don. Farhan Akhtar shared his first glimpse from ‘Don 3‘ and the actor is all set to embody the iconic character earlier played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.