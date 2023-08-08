There’s a chatter in Tinsel town that Ranveer Singh is the new Don after taking the baton from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Bachchan essayed the dual roles of Don and Vijay with an iconic performance, comfortably switching between charm and cheerful silliness back in 1978. 28 years later, Shah Rukh Khan took the same character heads on and added his signature performance to the role. Cut to 2023, the baton has been passed on to Singh, even though an official announcement is awaited.

Singh is a shape-shifter and can get into the skin of any character with effortlessness and ease. With this character driven by swag and style, what can we expect from the star?

The announcement

Adding another intriguing chapter to their illustrious cinematic journey, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment have recently sent a ripple of excitement through the industry and amongst fans with a cryptic announcement marked by a tantalizing ‘3’.

The symbolic ‘3’ indicates a new addition to a much-loved franchise, though the exact details remain unknown. As the makers behind some of the most memorable films and shows, Ritesh and Farhan have always known how to pique interest and build intrigue, and this time is no exception.

Taglined “A New Era Begins”, this mysterious ‘3’ promises to signal the commencement of a fresh chapter in their cinematic universe. With no further details unveiled as yet, the industry and audiences are abuzz with predictions and excitement.