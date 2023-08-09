All the speculations are laid to rest as Ranveer Singh is officially the new Don. Farhan Akhtar shared his first glimpse from ‘Don 3‘ and the actor is all set to embody the iconic character earlier played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s the glimpse:

It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.

The symbolic ‘3’ indicates a new addition to a much-loved franchise, though the exact details remain unknown. As the makers behind some of the most memorable films and shows, Ritesh and Farhan have always known how to pique interest and build intrigue, and this time is no exception.

Taglined “A New Era Begins”, the film has piqued the curiosity of the nation. Singh is a shape-shifter and can get into the skin of any character with effortlessness and ease. With this character driven by swag and style, what can we expect from the star?