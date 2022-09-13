In several videos, Ranveer’s fans can be seen crowding him, making his security concerned about his safety. Intending to keep him protected, one of his security guards ended up slapping him.

Ranveer Singh recently jetted off to Bengaluru to attend the 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. The actor posed with several Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry stars like Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Kamal Haasan, and Yash, among others. All in all, Ranveer had a blast on the red carpet. The Padmaavat actor not only walked down the red carpet and interacted with the media, but also gave autographs and got clicked with his fans and followers. In several videos, Ranveer’s fans can be seen crowding around him, making his security concerned about his safety. Intending to keep him protected, one of his security guards ended up slapping him.

Yes, you read that right. Several videos and pictures from the venue were posted by the paparazzi showing Ranveer being surrounded by his fans and paps. This gave his security personnel a hard time controlling the crowd and bringing him out of the gathering. When a huge gathering concerned Ranveer’s security, one of his bodyguards, who was trying to bring the actor out safely from the crowd, ended up accidentally slapping Ranveer in front of the public and leaving all in shock, including the actor himself. Catching the attention online, a video posted by a paparazzo shows that Ranveer, who himself wasn’t prepared for the unpleasant incident, reacted in a rather hilarious way.

https://twitter.com/BollywoodMDB/status/1569204804177768449?s=20&t=jZkW4h4IlFWZACyZCBZLnA

Towards the end of the video, Ranveer can be seen keeping his hand on his cheek with a goofy crying expression. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83.

Next, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy Of Errors. Pairing Ranveer opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, Cirkus is expected to hit the theatres in December this year. Besides Cirkus, Ranveer will be making his second on-screen collaboration with Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy, in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

