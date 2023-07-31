India’s dynamic superstar, Ranveer Singh, has once again taken the internet by storm with his latest social media post. The actor shared a jaw-dropping picture, showcasing his well-sculpted body, while harking back to the iconic Rocky era.

After stealing the show with his outstanding performance in the blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of immense success. Taking to social media, the superstar gave a dose of monday motivation writing “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” – ROCKY a#MondayMotivation #Throwback #RockyEra”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, has once again proved his mettle as a powerhouse performer on the silver screen with his outstanding and captivating performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has once again proved his versatility as an actor, making him the best performer of this generation. The much-anticipated film has garnered rave reviews, with critics and audiences alike showering praises on Ranveer’s portrayal of Rocky.

The Karan Johar directorial also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly and Anjali Anand in prominent roles. While the songs are composed by Pritam and late Madan Mohan (old compositions), the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.