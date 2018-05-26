Ranveer Singh creates his own X-Force, picks Arjun Kapoor for bad jokes and Sonakshi Sinha for killer thumkas

Deadpool 2, the sequel to Ryan Reynolds extremely successful anti-hero movie has been performing pretty well at the box office. It's numbers in India are quite impressive as well and some credit for that must got go to Ranveer Singh, who voices the "Merc with the Mouth" in Hindi.

In the film, Deadpool forms a superteam titled X-Force, the composition of which is portrayed hilariously in the trailer. The team comprises a bunch of mutants (from the prequel) as well as some new entrants.

Now, Ranveer has already claimed that he out-crassed Ryan Reynolds so the obvious question which arises is whether he could out-pick Reynolds too? To settle that, DNA asked Ranveer to pick his own X-Force, which would contain Bollywood celebrities.

Ranveer picked Arjun Kapoor because his bad jokes can kill people while Sonakshi Sinha makes the cut for her killer thumkas. Thinking for the future, Ranveer picks Tiger Shroff because "it will be good for the team in the long run" while Anil Kapoor rounds up the team with his ‘killer’ good-looks.

While we will let you be the judge of his picks and his reasons, it is worth noting that there is a bit of family bias here as he is related to two of his picks.

