Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which released last weekend, garnered a great response from the moviegoers and cinema experts. The film, based on Sagarika Chakraborty’s life, showcases the inspiring and hard-fought journey of a mother who battles it out legally with the Norwegian government to bring back her children. While the majority of experts have claimed that this is Rani’s finest performance ever, let’s decode the legal battle of Sagarika with the Norway government and salute her unmatchable courage.

Life of Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty, an immigrant mother’s life turns upside down when her children were taken away by Child Welfare Services (CWS) in Stavanger – on grounds of neglect and ’emotional disconnect’. She stood up against the Norwegian government and emerged victorious after a long-fought battle to get back her children.

Narrating the Norway incident, Sagarika told Firstpost, “Initially when I had enrolled my children in a kindergarten school in Norway, I spoke to them about sending help at home. Instead, they sent two women from the Child Welfare Centre of Norway whom I thought probably came to help me out. But that wasn’t their intention. They wanted to actually kidnap my children from me. I want to use the word ‘kidnap’ because that is what they have actually done.”

Victim of domestic abuse

Sagarika Chakraborty was also a victim of domestic abuse as she was ill-treated by husband and in-laws. “I had an arranged marriage with Anurup Bhattacharya who is in Norway now. From the very beginning, my in-laws and my husband treated me badly. They used to physically and mentally abuse me. I remember a few days before I was getting married, I was on the verge of breaking it because there was a dowry demand from their end,” said Sagarika.

She added, “My in-laws, my husband and my brother-in-law used to beat me regularly. They used to pull my hair, beat me with a belt and lock me up in the bathroom. My brother-in-law once had beaten me up with a belt for hours and even grabbed me by my hair, tore my dress and tried to physically abuse me. It was my neighbours in Norway who came to my rescue.”

Objection from Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund

While the film has been garnering great support across the globe, Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund has claimed that it has ‘factual inaccuracies’ and the story is a ‘fictional representation of the case’. “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares (sic).”

My Op-Ed in @IndianExpress today about the film #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares pic.twitter.com/FpVWmdLv5h — Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund (@NorwayAmbIndia) March 17, 2023

Epic reply from Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika gave an epic reply to Hans with a video, where she said, “Hi. I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today…he spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitize Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after, I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world. When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me.”

She added, “The Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against me. Till today, they have not apologised for the racism of their caseworkers. They destroyed my life and my reputation and traumatized my children. They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and called themselves a ‘feminist country’. In Oslo and other parts of Norway, and (even) other parts of the world, people are eager to watch the film, and all the tickets are sold out. People coming from Norway and other countries want to meet me. And last but not least, the Indian Government helped me a lot and will continue to support such families in the future. Jai Hind.”

Nikkhil Advani’s powerful words

Co-producer of the movie, Nikkhil also reacted to Hans comment and tweeted, “Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don’t need me to fight for them and ‘culturally’ we do not insult our guests. As far as a clarification is concerned. Video Attached.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.