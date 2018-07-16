Rani Mukerji to serve as chief guest at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018, will hoist national flag at event

Actress Rani Mukerji has been selected as the chief guest at the 2018 edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and thus, as per tradition, will be hoisting the Indian national flag at Melbourne's main public square.

Rani Mukerji will be accompanied by the High Commissioner of India in Australia and the Mayor of Melbourne.

On being the chief guest and hoisting the flag, Rani said in a statement, "To unfurl the national flag is a matter of pride and great honour for every Indian and to be a part of such a prestigious occasion and do the honours outside your nation in a foreign land is even more special. I’m delighted, honoured, extremely humbled that they have chosen me to do the honours this year. I am really looking forward to be there at Federation Square in the company."

Like every year, IIFM will be celebrating Indian Independence week at the iconic landmark.

Rani Mukerji has also been nominated under the Best Actress category for an IFFM Award. Moreover, the actress Actress is going to be honoured with The 'Excellence in Cinema' Award , presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, for her contribution to cinema and for touching upon a social cause.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 14:34 PM