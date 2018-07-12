Padmaavat, Sanju dominate nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2018

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which celebrates richness and diversity of contemporary Indian cinema has released this year’s competition section nominations dominated by Sanju along with the Padmaavat. The jury consists of the veteran actress Simi Garewal, Australian producer Sue Maslin, Romeo & Juliet editor Jill Bilcock, scriptwriter Andrew Anastasios, Bollywood producer Nikhil Advani and director Geoffrey Wright.

*Mark your calendars*

We are so excited to announce #IFFM2018 dates Fri10 Aug - Wed 22 Aug! This year our unifying theme is “Inclusion” so watch this space for more festival updates. Visit: https://t.co/l9paAems3B for all the latest info#FilmVictoria #VictoriaStateGovernmnet pic.twitter.com/OcWgSRkl8C — #IFFM (@IFFMelb) June 13, 2018

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the director of the film festival says, “Our competition section is as diverse as the films and people who come for the festival. It has some mainstream, indie, and regional films but the one thing they share no matter what the language or theme is that it is some fantastic eye-catching cinema. That's always been the goal of the festival to appreciate and applaud those who create films for their audiences."

"Our jury is a mix of Australian and Indian directors, producers, and actors who together make for the perfect jury with experiences in two different industries but share a common thread, the love for cinema. I cannot wait to see what they choose, especially what our Australian filmmakers select,” he adds.

They will choose winners across six categories. The nominations under each category have been given below:

Best Film

Padman

Hichki

Padmaavat

Sanju

Secret Superstar

Raazi

Mahanati

Rangasthalam

Best Indie Film

In the shadows

Village Rockstars

Balekempa

Up

Down and Sideways (Documentary)

Mayurakshi

Garbage

Sir

Love Sonia

Best Actor

Ranbir Kapoor — Sanju

Varun Dhawan — October

Ranveer Singh — Padmaavat

Akshay Kumar — Padman

Manoj Bajpayee — In the Shadows

Fahadh Faasil — The Exhibit and the Eyewitness

Soumitra Chatterjee — Mayurakshi

Shahid Kapoor — Padmaavat

Best Supporting Performance

Vicky Kaushal — Sanju

Ranvir Shorey — In the Shadows

Samantha Akkineni — Mahanati

Richa Chadha — Love Sonia

Freida Pinto — Love Sonia

Trimala Adhikari — Garbage

Meher Vij — Secret Superstar

Best Director

Rajkumar Hirani — Sanju

Shoojit Sircar — October

R. Balki — Padman

Siddharth P Malhotra — Hichki

Advait Chandan — Secret Superstar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Padmaavat

Rima Das — Village Rockstars

Dipesh Jain — In the Shadows

Ere Gowda — Balekempa

Suresh Triveni — Tumhari Sulu

Meghna Gulzar — Raazi

Tabrez Noorani — Love Sonia

Rohena Gera — Sir

Best Actress

Rani Mukherjee — Hichki

Vidya Balan — Tumhari Sulu

Deepika Padukone — Padmaavat

Alia Bhatt — Raazi

Bhanita Das — Village Rockstars

Keerthy Suresh — Mahanati

Tillotama Shome — Sir

Zaira Wasim — Secret Superstar

Films like Konkona Sharma’s Death in the Gunj, Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick under my Burkha, Shakun Batra’s Kapoor and Sons, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped, Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, M Manikandan’s Kaaka Muttai, Vishal Bharadwaj’s Haider and Rahul Bose’s Poorna have all been winners at the IFFM Awards.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 16:24 PM