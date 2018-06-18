You are here:

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki gets standing ovation at Shanghai International Film Festival

Director Siddharth Malhotra, whose film Hichki received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), says it was an honour.

Malhotra on 18 June shared a few images of the film's screening over social media and captioned it:

What an honour &an overwhelming feeling when ur work gets a standing ovation from a foreign audience who simply watches a film with subtitles &gets moved to tears/laughter.. thank u shanghai #siff2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of #hichki @yrf pic.twitter.com/CnZhMAt1ul — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) June 17, 2018

"Thank you Shanghai SIFF 2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of Hichki."

Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on 16 June.

