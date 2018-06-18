You are here:

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki gets standing ovation at Shanghai International Film Festival

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,18 2018 17:01:52 IST

Director Siddharth Malhotra, whose film Hichki received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), says it was an honour.

Poster of Hichki. Twitter/@sidpmalhotra

Malhotra on 18 June shared a few images of the film's screening over social media and captioned it:

"Thank you Shanghai SIFF 2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of Hichki."

Hichki, starring Rani Mukerji as a woman who deals with Tourette syndrome but goes on to become a teacher, was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the film festival on 16 June.

