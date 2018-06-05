Rani Mukerjee's comedy-drama Hichki to be screened at 2018 Shanghai International Film Festival

Actress Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki will be screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film's director Siddharth Malhotra says it is an honour and a big opportunity.

"I am absolutely looking forward to presenting Hichki at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival. It's a huge honour and a big opportunity and I am very grateful that they have included our film," Malhotra said in a statement.

Hichki focuses on a determined teacher Naina Mathur, played by Mukherji, dealing with Tourette syndrome a neuropsychiatric disorder characterised by involuntary and uncontrollable movements or sounds, also known as tics.

The film is an adaptation of the book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by motivational speaker and teacher Brad Cohen.

"I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause 'Hichki' has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on-screen, and I think Hichki will take her to a whole new global audience," Malhotra added.

The film will be screened on 16 June as part of the festival's opening day. Malhotra will interact with members of the audience after the screening.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 19:24 PM