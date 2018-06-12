Rangasthalam: Sukumar's Telugu blockbuster starring Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni to reportedly release in China

The critically acclaimed Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam will soon be released in China, according to latest reports.

Telugu film website Tollywood.net reports that sources close to the filmmakers have confirmed that Sukumar's blockbuster will release in China. The film will also be dubbed in major Indian languages and have a re-release across India.

Rangasthalam, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, was shot on a budget of Rs 60 crore. Co-produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, the movie became the third biggest Tollywood release of all time after the two Baahubali films entering the Rs 200 crore club.. At the end of its run worldwide, it has garnered close to Rs 120 crore, according to Tollywood.net.

A period drama set against the rural backdrop of Godavari belt in the 1980s, Rangasthalam features Ram as Chitti Babu, a partially deaf, light-hearted and jolly villager. Critics have hailed his performance in the film as his career best.

The film, which released on 30 March, also stars Samantha Akkineni in a lead role, along with Aadhi Pinisetty and Prakash Raj in key supporting roles.

Ram is now gearing up to reunite with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, nine years after their magnum opus Magadheera.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 10:51 AM